A Dubuque man who received illegal shipments of prescription drugs while in jail on gun charges has been sentenced to more than one year in federal prison.
John Conrad Walgren, 25, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of contraband while in prison.
He must serve 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Due to state proceedings about his mental health, Walgren was prohibited from possessing firearms, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cedar Rapids. However, he accessed multiple guns purchased by his girlfriend.
After he was arrested for illegally possessing the guns, he was caught receiving cards at the jail in which alprazolam — commonly known as Xanax — was concealed, authorities said.