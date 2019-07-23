City of Dubuque officials are looking for artists to design murals depicting environmental connectivity on three storm drains.
“The storm drains selected for this project will be transformed from functional infrastructure into engaging works of art that will draw attention to water-quality protection and the positive impact Dubuque residents can have on their environment,” according to a city press release. “The goal is to raise awareness of storm drains as a connection to our local waterways.”
Each artist selected for the project will receive a $500 stipend upon completion of the artwork.
Eight gallons of paint for the program, out of 35 gallons requested, will be provided through the state Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant program.
Artists must submit designs by Aug. 16 through the city’s website or at the city clerk’s office in City Hall. Selected artists will be notified by Aug. 26. The murals must be painted between Sept. 9 and 30.