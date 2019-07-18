PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The River Ridge School District has accepted an offer for the purchase of its former upper elementary school.
KGCK Holdings, LLC, of Prairie du Chien, will purchase the Bloomington school building and about 16 acres for $110,000, according Clay Koenig, district administrator. Both parties are negotiating sale terms before the Dec. 1 closing deadline.
The company’s offer was one of three the River Ridge School Board considered in a closed session meeting earlier this month.
Koenig said the property might be used as a distribution center. The district is selling the Bloomington property after the November 2017 relocation of students to an expanded campus in Patch Grove that now houses all grade levels.