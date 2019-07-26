LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently approved a naming-rights agreement for its soon-to-be-built pool.

The agreement is with Lancaster Community Fund and linked to the $94,000 matching grant the community fund awarded to the city for the municipal pool.

The agreement is for the zero-depth entry area of the new pool. City Administrator David Carlson said it will recognize the Charles ‘Sonny’ Tiedemann Charitable fund, a component of the Lancaster Community Fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.

To date, $61,000 in donations have been received toward the Lancaster Community Fund matching grant.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new pool is scheduled for Aug. 19. The $3.2 million project will build a new pool where the current one sits. It will feature a water slide, two diving boards, water geysers, tipping bucket, floatable and toddler slide, according to the city.

The new pool is expected to open to the public in June.

