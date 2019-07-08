News in your town

Dupaco Voices building project to receive more than $8 million in historic tax credits

Dubuque County Extension to hold Master Gardener training beginning in August

Platteville's top administrative official to leave city for eastern Iowa job

Police: Dubuque man held glass shard to girlfriend's throat, slashed her arm

Dubuque man charged in shooting to argue self-defense

Chart-topping country music rapper to perform in Dubuque

$33,000 raised in sponsorships of Bee Branch amenities

Police: 3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Do It 4 Derek Baseball Camp features week of public events

Dubuque County committee hones in on recreational ATV/UTV use issues

Jones County residents now can text 911

River canoe/kayak race set for next weekend in SW Wisconsin

Sabula park opens after long-term flooding

Authorities: 2 airlifted from scene of crash on U.S. 20 near Elizabeth

Homestead tax credit applications available from Delaware County Assessor

EPA to clean up old Galena mine that is contaminating water supply

UW-Platteville project restores grave marker of slave owned by city's founder

Divine Word College to host fundraising golf outing

What's happening

Dubuque detours

Authorities: Passenger hurt, driver charged in SW Wisconsin UTV wreck

Dupaco Voices building project to receive more than $8 million in historic tax credits

Dubuque man charged in shooting to argue self-defense

Chart-topping country music rapper to perform in Dubuque

UPDATE: 2 airlifted from scene of crash on U.S. 20 near Elizabeth

Riverview Center to host golf outing Wednesday

Local funeral home, taphouse, car wash projects benefit from public loan programs

Dubuque County supervisors OK contract to study veterans parking, green space at courthouse

SW Wisconsin, NW Illinois prepare for county fair season

Dairy Task Force 2.0 issues recommendations, with implications for southwest Wisconsin industry

Dubuque police reports

Dubuque soccer fans enjoy seeing U.S. women net World Cup glory

Worthington fondly recalls flop's filming

People who make a difference: Kahler family provides vision for success in Jackson County

Biz Buzz: Cuba City funeral home moves to new location; PDC shop creates record-setting display; Dubuque barge company rebrands

Police: Illinois man injured in motorcycle crash in Dubuque

City of Dyersville to celebrate Christmas in July

Wisconsin teen hurt in Dubuque crash

Police: Iowa teen hurt in Dubuque crash

What's happening