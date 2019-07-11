ELIZABETH, Ill. — A nonprofit distribution cooperative headquartered in Elizabeth has sold its high-voltage electric transmission assets.
ITC Midwest has purchased grid assets from Jo-Carroll Energy, according to a joint press release issued by the two entities today. In the deal, ITC Midwest will acquire 45 miles of transmission line and substation assets in Carroll County.
Through the acquisition, ITC Midwest plans to upgrade the current 34.5-kV system to 69 kV over “the next few years.” The upgrade will “provide a more resilient transmission system” that supports the growth of current businesses and attracts new development to the area, the release stated.
ITC Midwest is a subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp., the largest independent electricity transmission company in the U.S.
Jo-Carroll Energy was founded in 1939 and now serves nearly 27,000 electric, natural gas and broadband internet accounts in Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside and Henry counties.