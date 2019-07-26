A local group of dog lovers recently unveiled a proposal for a large dog park in the Port of Dubuque and is pushing for support from residents and city leaders.
The Friendly Intelligent Dog Owners of Dubuque had the park design created after the location — a 12.7-acre wedge just north of East Fifth Street and next to McGraw-Hill Higher Education — had been mentioned by City Council members in January as a possible site for such a park, according to FIDO President Lisa Johnson.
“We have been looking at different ideas for an additional dog park for at least two years,” she said. “Rather than complaining, we decided we needed to come up with ideas.”
But the potential value of the undeveloped land has at least one city official questioning whether a pet park is the best use of city resources.
“It’s the dollars and cents attached,” said City Council Member Brett Shaw on Thursday. “It is what we could consider to be prime real estate.”
Online Dubuque County property records state that the site — which it lists as 12.5 acres — is valued at $2.5 million.
Spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email that the City of Dubuque “is not currently actively marketing the property but welcomes proposals from developers interested in purchasing the property.” He said the cost is about $660,000 per acre, or about $8.4 million for the entire parcel.
FIDO members began work on their proposal by collecting community input at the annual Wags at the Flags dog events at Five Flags Center and at the city’s existing dog park, which covers 2.5 acres adjacent to Bunker Hill Golf Course on North Grandview Avenue. By May, they had most of their plan in place.
Members tapped Patrick Winders, an East Dubuque, Ill., resident who created a plan for a Port of East Dubuque last year, to package the proposal, resulting in the renderings and video shared by FIDO on Thursday.
Group members have not released an estimated project cost, nor have they identified a fundraising plan.
In November, City Council members approved forming a committee to develop a Pet-Friendly Dubuque master plan. Johnson represents FIDO on that committee.
That work included the completion of a community assessment, which was presented to members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission last week.
“We decided we wouldn’t release any idea about the park until after the assessment because we wanted to see what the survey (said),” Johnson said. “What it showed was Dubuque is really behind the time.”
The park would span the entirety of the city-owned plot, located just west of the McGraw-Hill Higher Education facility. The renderings feature a large amount of green space, shade trees, a system of sidewalks, fences separating areas designated for dogs of various sizes, an obedience training course, a children’s play area and a splash pad shaped like a paw print.
“We just wanted to show people it could be an attraction, not just a flat space with fences,” Johnson said.
She acknowledged that 10 acres in the Port of Dubuque is very valuable.
“We understand,” she said. “But this is a great amenity for the city to show off. It would be a great attraction for tourists and people who want to maybe move here.”
Council Member Kate Larson has long championed a new dog park. She said she likes FIDO’s plan.
“It’s time for Dubuque to go big,” she said. “We have a lot of catching up to do to be pet-friendly. And the city has already identified the need.”
She said the size seemed appropriate to her, following previous discussions between city officials and advocates.
“If you’re going to split it into sections between small dogs and large dogs, which is the safest thing, to have ample space, you need at least eight acres,” she said.
Shaw, however, said he wasn’t sure using that parcel for this purpose is financially reasonable.
“(There is) a high likelihood of future development and job creation there,” he said. “To take it out of the running for the opportunity for that in the future, I’m not super excited about.”
However, Shaw acknowledged that dog owners need more space and that the city should make moves to provide that. He said the recent assessment proved that.
Johnson said the release of the plan was timed to get out ahead of the City Council’s annual goal-setting session, scheduled for mid-August.
“We know the council made pet-friendliness a high priority in their last goal setting,” she said. “We don’t want to lose that momentum. We thought if we could get that petition out there and show the need and support, we’re hoping the council will not only keep it as a goal but put some funding for it as well.”
FIDO’s push proved popular online. Supporters flocked to an online petition on Change.org on Thursday after the plan was unveiled. The petition topped 1,000 signatures — organizers’ goal — by 7:30 p.m.
The Telegraph Herald reached out to City of Dubuque Leisure Services personnel on Thursday to provide comment for this article. According to city spokesman Gehl, they declined to speak with the TH.