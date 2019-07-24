The Dubuque Dream Center is preparing a pitch to Dubuque City Council members that the organization should be made a priority during this year’s annual goal-setting session.
Each year, the council meets for a few days in August to plot its members’ goals for the next five years, as well as priorities for the year ahead. These sessions shape the policies, projects and partnerships the city will form to advance the council members’ vision.
This year, the Dream Center wants to be part of that.
Yesterday marked six years since the center’s founding on July 23, 2013. Since then, Executive Director Robert Kimble and his team have cultivated a rich curriculum of academic, athletic and arts programming to aid youth development, especially in the city’s most under-served demographics.
Kimble is a hands-on leader, preferring to take an active role in programming to sitting behind a desk. On Tuesday morning, many of the youths entering the center, at 1600 White St., greeted him personally.
Looking up at the center’s headquarters from the shady sidewalk, though, Kimble said the time has come to plan some upgrades to the building that houses that programming.
“It’s an old building,” he said. “It has things it needs, just generally.”
The nonprofit has grown from serving 20 to 30 children to 180 youths in its first six years, according to board member Chad Chandlee. That can take a toll on a structure.
“That’s tremendous growth,” he said. “There are all kinds of needs in that building. It is not handicapped-accessible, for one. That’s one we’re trying to work through. Also, simple things like we’re putting in a new floor for the basketball gym. It’s on the top floor, so the heat and humidity became an issue. We didn’t have a way to keep it cool enough in there to put the right floor in — a floor that keeps kids from getting hurt.”
Chandlee said the team is figuring that piece out currently, but it needs help.
So, over the weekend, the Dream Center sent an email blast asking people to attend the council’s regular Aug. 5 meeting to promote the center becoming a priority for the next year. The email also asked for “seed money” from the city for a five-year period.
Kimble said the money would go toward an assessment so they can plan any further work.
“We need to make sure the facility is functional for our current operations — look for any signs of asbestos, any problems with pipes, things an assessor would look for,” he said. “The city has never supported us before in that type of effort.”
The Dream Center got $10,200 from the city’s purchase-of-services program in the current fiscal year. It received $10,700 from that program in 2017.
Kimble said center officials apply for those funds each year, as any organization can. The center and city also partner on a summer camp at Four Mounds annually.
This is the center’s first big request for capital improvement, though.
Neither Kimble nor Chandlee are expecting the city to foot the bill on whatever renovations need be made in the end — hence the request for “seed money.”
“The long-term need is large for what we will need,” Chandlee said. “This isn’t wrapped around that. This is helping us get to the point where we’re ready to go out for bigger support. When you go out and ask people for money, they want to see you’re already doing stuff. They want to jump on board with something they can see is going to be successful. There’s a chicken and egg situation.”
Neither Kimble nor Chandlee had a dollar amount in mind. That, Chandlee said, would shake out if they got to that stage in discussions with the city.
And that hinges on the council’s goal setting. Council Member Kate Larson, whose ward contains the Dream Center, said the organization has stepped up its game this year in terms of communicating with the city.
“The Dream Center has been very active this year in inviting all the council members to their facility and letting us know what all they do,” she said.
Larson said the Dream Center does represent an avenue toward one of the goals the council already has.
“One of our goals was to help alleviate poverty,” she said. “It’s easy to see how their organization has a direct impact on that goal when you hear the stories of who’s attending and how successful the program has been for these students and their families.”
Larson and City Manager Mike Van Milligen said it was common for organizations to start reaching out to the city ahead of goal setting, even if the Dream Center hasn’t before.
“They provide a service, just like Greater Dubuque Development Corp. or (Travel Dubuque),” Van Milligen said.
The council will hold its goal setting from 4 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 12 to 14, at the Grand River Center. Sessions are open to the public, but no input is allowed.