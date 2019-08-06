SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Details: 563-599-2748
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Hot Summer Nights, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. No charge to put vehicle on display. All years of vehicles welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Free event.
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. The program for those ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives.
Wednesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Blood Drive, 3:30 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Community Fire Department, 5485 Saratoga Road, community room. The fire department will hosting a blood drive in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir Interviews, 9 a.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
The Brewery Comedy Tour, 7 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley (Drexler) branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque ,6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.