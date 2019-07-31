SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Blood Drive, 11 a.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. Townsquare Media partners with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to host blood drive.
Multi-Fandom Trivia Night, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., third floor Aigler Auditorium. Registration is required, as individuals or as teams of up to five people. Register online at www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or by calling 563-589-4225, ext. 2224.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Thursday
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE, Commercial Club Park pavillion.
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Live music included.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Free salsa dance class from 6 to 7, then dancing.
Tonic Sol-fa, 7 p.m., Hillside Events Center, 7270 Sundown Road, Peosta, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Ron Lubbers, 5:30 p.m., The Other Side, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Gary Cain Band live, 8 p.m., Blu Room, 600 Central Ave.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
literary arts
Today
Story Time, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
LEARNING
Today
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W 11th St. Develop speaking, communication, and leadership skills.
Thursday
If Buildings Could Talk, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Come learn about the town’s buildings on the north side of the 200 block of First Avenue.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive , room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.