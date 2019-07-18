GALENA, Ill. — The Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society recently was awarded a $260,000 capital campaign challenge grant from Jeffris Family Foundation, of Janesville, Wis.
The grant will match a portion of funds that the society raises for rehabilitation of the Stillman Mansion, which will complement a larger $8.6 million plan to relocate the current museum from its 19th-century home on Bench Street to a new 21st-century building, according to a press release.
The foundation assists in the development of historic sites for nonprofit organizations in small towns and cities in the Midwest, according to the release. Only sites of national or statewide significance are considered.
The release states that final design plans for the Stillman site and the new museum are expected to be complete by the end of this year.
The new building will house the museum galleries and collection; the 1858 Stillman Mansion will host multipurpose space, administrative offices and a catering kitchen. Together, they will create a museum campus in the historic Bouthillier Street neighborhood.
Funding for the Jeffris challenge grant must be raised within three years of the grant award. A capital campaign is being planned.