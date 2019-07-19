MILLVILLE, Iowa — Authorities on Thursday confirmed that a man died in a logging accident Tuesday in Clayton County.
Jason “Jay” J. Steger, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the county sheriff’s department. He was an employee of Kendrick Forest Products, of Edgewood.
A sheriff’s department press release issued Thursday states that authorities responded to 39185 Errthum Road at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.
An ensuing investigation determined that Kendrick Forest Products’ employees were logging and that Joel Ernst, 49, of Edgewood, was pulling cut trees with a log skidder when one of them struck a standing tree. That tree fell and struck Steger.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are investigating the incident.
Kendrick Forest Products reported that Steger, who was originally from Edgewood, had worked for the company since 1997. Morgan Kendrick said he was a part of the company family and would be missed greatly. She described him as a determined, helpful and fun-loving employee.