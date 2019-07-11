Police said three people were arrested on multiple charges Wednesday after they fled from officers investigating a report of a fake $100 bill that was passed at a Dubuque retailer.
Authorities were called to Kohl’s, 2595 Northwest Arterial, at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of counterfeit currency. An officer attempted to make contact with the suspect in the parking lot, but he and two others fled.
A chase ensued onto Northwest Arterial and down Dodge Street, according to a press release. An officer successfully deployed spike strips near Grandview Avenue, causing the vehicle to stop near Locust Street.
All three men fled into a wooded area, but they were apprehended a short time later, police said.
Willie J. Cokely, 38, was charged with interference with official acts, reckless driving and several traffic citations. Khiry J. Wade, 22, faces charges of interference with official acts. And Oari J. Chatman, 19, faces charges of forgery and interference with official acts. All three are residents of Milwaukee.