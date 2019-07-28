MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Here’s a competition: Pile three washing machines on top of a junk car and race them around the track. Not enough originality? Owen Hayes can fix that.
“This year, for the appliance race, we’ve added a fourth appliance — freezers,” Hayes said. “What they’re going to do is after they put the first three on, they are going to pull the last one. They’re going to hook it on and drag it around the track. Dragging one with three on the vehicle — if they do it right.”
Every year, the Night of Destruction that concludes the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa strives to give spectators a spectacle.
“You can go anywhere to see a demolition derby or a rodeo,” said Hayes, vice president of the Jackson County Fair Board and organizer of the Night of Destruction. “Here, you’ll see something you won’t see anywhere else.”
Bob “Junky” Garien, the owner of B.G. Salvage in Maquoketa, made sure spectators saw something new Sunday night, when his “Sharkmobile” menacingly entered the track. The silver-painted car with dorsal and tail fins included jaws that opened and shut.
Combines smash into combines, school buses race each other and this year’s event featured a backward race.
“Basically it’s driving (cars) backward around the track and they have to go over the ramp each and every time,” Hayes said.
“People are wanting variety,” said Garien, who has been supplying junked cars, decrepit school buses and novelty vehicles for the Night of Destruction for about 16 years. “We collect a lot of stuff all year, and people bring us a lot of stuff.”
Hayes said Garien is responsible for three-quarters of the junked cars racing in the event.
“He’s a great guy,” he said.
Waylon Thola, of Sugar Creek, Iowa, raced as part of the five-member “Farm Boys of Iowa,” or “FBI” team. He paid tribute to Garien’s efforts to secure vehicles and get them race-track worthy.
“Without him, we wouldn’t have a race,” Thola said. “He’s always amazing.”
Garien said he expects to slow down his pace after this year’s Night of Destruction.
“It’s so much work,” he said. “When (the vehicles) sit around for a year, you get flat tires or batteries that don’t work. I prepare at least a month to make sure they run when they’re needed.”
Thola described racing and routinely crashing in the junked cars as “absolutely an adrenaline rush.”
“It’s very intense and awesome,” he said. “It’s extreme. You’re looking all around, making sure you’re safe and everybody else is safe. You’re out there having fun and you don’t care if you sideswipe someone.”
The event annually draws thousands of people — approximately 3,700 in the grandstands and hundreds more ringing the track.