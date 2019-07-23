A new rural taxi service soon will start in Iowa County.
The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Southwest Wisconsin recently announced that the service soon would be available on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“Residents in outlying areas of Iowa County, plus the city of Mineral Point, will have access to a new, handicapped-accessible minivan to transport you to appointments, run errands or visit family and friends,” the announcement states.
All trips must be to destinations in the county. For more information, call 608-930-9835.