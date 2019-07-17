HOLY CROSS, Iowa -- Authorities said a car fire cause "minimal damage" to a convenience store near Holy Cross on Tuesday night.
Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Department Chief Dave Freiburger said firefighters responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. They found the vehicle "engulfed in flames" upon arrival at Mid-Mart, Inc., 22755 U.S. 52.
The Sherrill Fire Department also was called to the scene with a water tanker in case the fire spread to the Mid-Mart structure, Freiburger said.
"The car was parked along the (north side of the) building, and it got hot enough that it charred some of the tin and burnt some of the stringers in one area," he said.
The vehicle, which was deemed a total loss, was so badly damaged officials could not determine the make nor the model. The cause of the fire also is unknown, authorities report.
Ten firefighters were on scene for approximately one hour. Freiburger said it could have been much worse.
"Luckily, it was detected when it was," he said. "If it had been in the middle of the night and had been able to burn out, it would've started the building on fire."