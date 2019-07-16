Changes are coming this week for a stretch of First Avenue in Cascade.
The city recently announced that starting on Wednesday, crews from Advanced Traffic will change the striping on a portion of First Avenue from two driving lanes to one driving lane in each direction with a center turning lane.
This change will affect First Avenue from Monroe Street SE to McKinley Street W, according to the announcement. The change will not affect downtown.
The project could take two days to complete. First Avenue will be accessible, but traffic will be affected.