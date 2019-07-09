The City of Dyersville is flushing fire hydrants this week.
Water in areas being flushed could become discolored for a short time, according to a notice from the city.
After flushing hydrants on the northwest side of Dyersville on Monday, the city will continue with the southwest side today, the northeast side Wednesday, the southeast side Thursday and southern portions of the city and the southwest industrial park Friday.
Residents are asked to refrain from doing laundry the day that their area is being flushed.