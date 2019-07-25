PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Authorities say three Prairie du Chien residents face drug and other charges following the execution of a search warrant Tuesday afternoon in the city.
Emelie McKenzie, 37, Jeremy Millin, 32, and Brian Pettit, 30, were arrested, according to a press release posted to social media by Prairie du Chien Police Chief Kyle Teynor.
The release states that the Tri-River Special Operations Team executed the search warrant at 12:30 p.m. at a residence at 722 N. Wacouta Ave., where the three people reside.
Authorities said “numerous types of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, currency and firearms (were) seized,” according to the release.
The release states that McKenzie faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Millin faces charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pettit faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and being a party to a crime for possession of THC with intent to deliver.
Members of the Tri-River Special Operations Team include the Prairie du Chien Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
The Crawford County Department of Human Services assisted in the removal of a 2-year-old child from the residence, according to the release.