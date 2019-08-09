PEOSTA, Iowa — A new service organization is being formed in western Dubuque County.
Citizens, business leaders and academic administrators from Epworth, Farley and Peosta are coming together to form the Western Dubuque Lions Club.
Joey Hoover, of Epworth, will serve as its inaugural president. He previously was a member of the Lions Club in Winterset, and he said he is looking forward to the work the Western Dubuque chapter will do.
“I think there’s a lot of exciting opportunities to do good things for the community,” Hoover said at the group’s meeting this week at Trackside Bar & Grill in Peosta. “The best part is being part of a service organization, you get to really help out your communities.”
The Lions Club has chapters in more than 200 countries. The group focuses its efforts on vision, diabetes, hunger, disaster relief and humanitarian efforts, and childhood cancer.
More than 20 members already signed up to be part of the new local chapter, and group members are considering what kinds of service projects they will tackle first.
Hoover said a short-term goal is to put out donation boxes in the three cities for eyeglasses.
“(The Lions Club) sends them overseas or to impoverished areas to make sure that people have eyeglasses to wear,” he explained.
Steve Rutz, of Farley, has been a part of the Lions Club throughout the tri-state area since 1988. He said he is optimistic about the new chapter and looks forward to collaborating with other area groups to “support projects that are out there” as well as new ones.
Administrators from the Western Dubuque Community School District also are among the new club’s members.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts and Drexler Middle-Intermediate School Principal Scott Firzlaff were two of those in attendance at this week’s meeting, both providing suggestions for how the club could be a part of upcoming school and area events.
Firzlaff said joining the new club is “another way to be visible in the community.”
The club will meet monthly, with the meeting rotating among the three cities. Specific dates and locations are to be determined. Annual membership dues are $80.