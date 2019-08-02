LANCASTER, Wis. — The latest results from a groundwater study in southwest Wisconsin indicate that waste from humans and livestock is contributing to well contamination.
Of 35 private wells that were tested for disease- and non-disease-causing microorganisms, 32 showed evidence of fecal contamination from humans, swine and cattle.
“Ninety-one percent of the wells being fecally contaminated is a little high,” said Mark Borchardt, a microbiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who presented the results Thursday to the Grant County Conservation Sanitation and Zoning Committee.
The 35 wells that were selected for analysis were among those that already tested positive for coliform bacteria or high nitrates, which means the 91% rate of contamination cannot be generalized to the region at large.
Thirty wells in the sample, which encompassed locations in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, showed evidence of contamination from human fecal waste. Seventeen contained evidence of contamination from cattle manure and five from swine manure.
Thirteen wells contained microorganisms capable of causing illness. Some of the pathogens detected in those samples, including salmonella and cryptosporidium, pose health risks to humans and livestock.
Unfortunately, scientists lack the information to quantify the level of risk, Borchardt said.
“We can’t say, ‘You drink this, and you’re going to get sick,’” he said. “There are some pathogens of concern that are in people’s wells. Those folks have the information, and they are going to have to decide what’s an acceptable level of risk for them.”
The groundwater study is being conducted by the three counties in conjunction with researchers from the USDA, U.S. Geological Survey and Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey.
About 44% of residents in the region receive their drinking water from wells.
The results follow an earlier phase of research in which private wells were tested for nitrates and coliform bacteria without determining contamination sources.
A November sampling found that 42% of 301 wells were contaminated with nitrates in excess of federal standards or coliform bacteria. Testing of 539 wells in April indicated that 27% were contaminated.
State code considers the presence of coliform bacteria in drinking water unsafe. Meanwhile, nitrates can impair the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and are associated with birth defects, colorectal cancer and thyroid disease.
Contamination also is likely to vary with time and could be influenced by the area’s unique geology, which, along with well construction, is being evaluated.
Southwest Wisconsin’s bedrock contains fractures that makes it vulnerable to runoff and seepage, but the region also contains multiple aquifers and rock layers that influence patterns of contamination, according to State Geologist Ken Bradbury.
The researchers intend to conduct three more rounds of well sampling with the first due to occur this month. The study will not attempt to source nitrate contamination.
About 20 people attended Thursday’s presentation.
Platteville resident Robin Timm called the results “fascinating,” particularly the level of contamination from human waste.
“Making sure septic systems are up to date, that’s a complicated thing,” she said.