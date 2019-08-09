The Dubuque City Council will again consider entering closed session to evaluate the performance of a top employee.
The meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. The meeting is ahead of the first day of the council’s annual goal-setting process, through which priorities for the coming year are identified.
This will be the second attempt in seven days to hold a closed-session discussion about employee performance.
Four council members attempted to enter closed session Monday night. However, the decision required support from five of seven council members, leaving the move short one vote.
City Council members have declined to reveal what would be discussed during the closed session. However, they have historically met each summer to evaluate the performance of the three city officials they appoint — the city manager, city clerk and city attorney.