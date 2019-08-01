For many across the tri-states, August begins the countdown to the start of the next academic year.
Whether it be welcomed or whined about, area educators and administrators at elementary, middle and high schools have simple tips for parents and students to help ease the transition back to the classrooms.
Elementary school
- Wes Heiar, East Dubuque (Ill.) Elementary School principal, suggests encouraging kids to be interactive when picking out their school supplies. “Have them plan and prep their own stuff for the year,” he said. “If we can involve them in that process, it gets them back in positive thinking. (It) gets them in the right frame of mind and excited about things.”
- Prepare young kids for a classroom environment by practicing multiple-step directions, said Cindy Steffens, the elementary education director for the Dubuque Community School District. “Saying things like, ‘I want you to make your bed, brush your teeth, then we’ll have breakfast,’ gets them in the habit of doing multiple things one after another in an order (like they will have to do during the school day).”
- Steffens added that discussing social skills and how to appropriately act at school can help set kids up for success with their peers and teachers. Asking kids questions such as, “How will you introduce yourself? How will you be a good friend? How can you ask people to play?” can help alleviate any social anxiety they might feel, she said.
Middle school
- Doug Varley, principal at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, encouraged parents and students to “not be afraid to ask questions.” For students, he added, “Keep in mind that all the adults are here to help you. Everybody is on your side here. Just trust the adults.”
- Whether a child is walking or riding to school, it’s important to discuss beforehand the timing and the path they will take to get there, Jefferson Middle School Assistant Principal Greg Lehman said. “A lot of our students walk and sometimes the kids aren’t sure of the route. Practice walking and seeing how much time it will take. This definitely helps transition them, (especially) to a new school.”
- Lehman also encourages students to “try at least one new thing they haven’t done before,” once the school year begins. Whether it be an extracurricular effort, like one of the district’s Leadership Enrichment After-School Programs, or through a community resource, such as the Multicultural Family Center, the experience can help kids grow socially and in confidence. “(The center) has a lot of resources there and there are always caring adults down there to work with kids, too,” he said.
High school
- For older, more independent kids, getting them back in an academic mindset can take a little more motivation. But Western Dubuque High School Principal Jake Feldmann stressed the importance of “getting back into those school routines.” “Getting that structure and back into routine is key,” he said.
- Southwestern Wisconsin High School Principal Cindy Lacey added that teens often are overtired at school, so she would like to see “encouraging more sleep.”
- To prepare students for the homework that will soon begin, Lacey also suggested having students do their work at a desk or table versus their bed. “I think it’s also important to have a place that’s conducive to learning,” she said.
- Given the importance of what high school education means for a student’s future, Lacey encouraged parents to have conversations with their kids about “how important education is ... and the doors education can open.”
Overall tips
- At all levels, administrators and educators recommend having students start reading if they already haven’t been doing so throughout the summer. Western Dubuque School District Superintendent Rick Colpitts said, “(Kids will) be having text in a book or text in a screen, so anytime they spend doing that (before school starts) is helpful.”
- Taking a tour of the school also is recommended. “I encourage anybody who’s new to reach out to me to have a tour with me before school starts,” Heiar said. “That alone can set kids up for success.”
- Having a dialog about social media use and online interactions also was encouraged. “Many of the issues middle school students face develop online,” Lehman said. “It’s always good to have (parents) monitoring social media. The parents should know first and then call us and let us know as well. We want to support them at school and at home.”
- How parents discuss school can impact how kids view their academic experience, the educators said. So it is important to “be a cheerleader for school and education,” Steffens added.