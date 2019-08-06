BEETOWN, Wis. – Authorities said a Cassville man doing “burnouts” in his pickup truck hit a curb and parked vehicle before fleeing last week.
Zachary Clauer, 22, has been cited with hit-and-run to an unoccupied vehicle, failure to report a crash and operating a vehicle without insurance, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Wisconsin 81 and Grant County U in Beetown. The release states that Clauer later admitted to doing “burnouts” in the intersection. A burnout typically involves a vehicle staying stationary while its wheels spin, which can produce large amounts of smoke.
In this case, according to the release, Clauer’s truck spun around and hit the curb and parked vehicle. Clauer then drove away from the scene.