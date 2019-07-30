HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — A disabled pontoon boat was rescued by a Coast Guard Auxiliary unit Sunday on the Mississippi River after the pontoon’s engine failed.
The 24-foot pontoon, which was occupied by eight adults and five children, was swept by a strong current into the trees of Island No. 166 in the Harper’s Ferry Slough.
No injuries were reported, said Steve Gress, coxswain of the Coast Guard Auxiliary unit, based in Prairie du Chien.
Gress said his unit was performing a training exercise in their vessel, the Kaylee-Annie, when they spotted the distressed pontoon at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
“A barge was coming down (the river), and there were a lot of waves,” he said. “It could have been a bad situation.”
The Kaylee-Annie towed the pontoon to the Frenchman’s Landing.
Gress declined to provide the identity of the pontoon boat’s owner, citing a desire to respect the person’s privacy.