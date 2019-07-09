PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville professor and his students are researching the history of enslavement of African Americans in Wisconsin, which persisted for much of the 19th century despite the federal government’s prohibition of the institution within the region decades earlier.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville Professor Eugene Tesdahl and students enrolled in a Wisconsin history course found that prominent local historical figures were slaveholders, including Platteville’s founder, John Rountree, and Wisconsin’s first territorial governor, Henry Dodge.
Slavery had been outlawed since 1787 within the Northwest Territory, which stretched from Ohio to Minnesota.
“I find it particularly galling,” Tesdahl said. “It’s not like they crossed into an area where it was illegal and they didn’t know. They did this on purpose, with malice.”
About 20 UW-Platteville staff and students and local historians gathered Monday at Hillside Cemetery in Platteville to witness the repair of the headstone of one of the Rountree family’s former slaves — a woman named Rachel.
Her headstone, located in a corner of the family burial plot, was inadvertently broken several years ago. Volunteers from Mineral Point who specialize in the repair of grave markers oversaw the work.
“We have been researching Rachel’s life and trying to restore some dignity for her,” Tesdahl told the crowd.
INHERITED HISTORY
Census records and bills of sale indicate that Rountree enslaved three African Americans in Platteville. He obtained Rachel as a wedding gift in 1828 and later purchased another woman named Maria and her 18-month-old son, Felix, in 1830 in Galena, Ill.
After Rountree freed Rachel in 1841, she continued to work for and live with his family until her death in the early 1850s.
Dodge owned five enslaved people, whom he brought to Dodgeville in 1827. He freed them — Tom, Jim, Joe, Lear and Toby — in 1838 during his second year as territorial governor of the free Wisconsin Territory.
Christy Clark-Pujara, a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said the illegal enslavement of African Americans by these men was not unique.
“The prohibition on slavery was roundly ignored (in) what we now know as Michigan and Illinois and Wisconsin,” she said. “There were enslaved people held at Prairie du Chien. There were people at forts throughout Michigan and Iowa.”
Nor was the presence of slavery within the Northwest Territory without historical precedent. Prior to American possession of the region, British and French colonists brought with them enslaved people of African descent.
“When the region changes hands … you have an inherited history of race-based slaveholding,” Clark-Pujara said. “People like Dodge and Rountree, … they weren’t introducing anything that would have been seen as new or radical.”
About 100 enslaved people lived in Wisconsin when Rountree and Dodge were slaveholders, many of whom were from Missouri and Kentucky, the closest slave states.
As the population living within the Wisconsin Territory approached the size necessary to enter the Union as a free state, which it did in 1848, the restrictions on slaveholding occupied greater prominence. It was no longer possible to flout the law, Clark-Pujara said.
“The reason why people like Dodge and Rountree are manumitting in the 1840s is because they are coming under political pressure,” she said.
UNCOMFORTABLE
UW-Platteville junior Joe Addante said learning about slavery’s history in Wisconsin was illuminating.
“I was aware that throughout any territory or state throughout the U.S. in that time period, someone owned slaves,” he said. “I did not realize that someone who’s so celebrated in this area — everything is named Rountree around here — also owned slaves.”
Tesdahl’s students are assembling a history exhibit that will be displayed later this summer at the Grant County Historical Society in Lancaster.
Director Rachel Lewis believes people will enjoy learning about slavery’s presence in southwest Wisconsin, but for some, the topic will be “a little difficult to swallow.”
Tesdahl stressed that a comprehensive understanding of history should include confronting “uncomfortable lessons of the past.”
“Seeing John Rountree as the slaveholder he was is part of that story,” he said. “It also permits us to celebrate Rachel, who has been almost forgotten.”