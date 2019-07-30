Louis “Louie” Kartman spent his summers fishing in northern Minnesota, admiring a small town’s veterans memorial.
The Dubuquer, who died Friday at the age of 87, was inspired by what he saw in Park Rapids, Minn.
“At some point, Louie thought it would be a good idea to do that here, too,” said his friend Cindy Kohlmann on Monday. “He was a guy who said, ‘Why not?’ and then he surrounded himself with people he thought could get the job done.”
A retired U.S. Marine who survived the Korean War and that conflict’s Battle of Chosin Reservoir, Kartman led efforts to build Dubuque’s Veterans Memorial Plaza. Kohlmann served as secretary on the committee that Kartman launched to construct the plaza.
“Louis had a way about him,” Kohlmann said. “Louie was that guiding hand. He was that force. Louie was always there. He was persuasive, and he was a guy who could get things done. His dedication to the veterans was unwavering.”
Crews broke ground on Dubuque’s memorial plaza in August 2007, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the end of the initial phase of the project on Veterans Day 2009.
The volunteer organizers raised more than $500,000 for the project through the sale of memorial paving stones.
Dick Bridges, former president of Veterans Memorial Plaza, said Kartman worked miracles to ensure the project’s completion.
“I don’t believe it would have happened without Louie,” Bridges said. “He was not some leader in the community who had big fundraising connections, but the money was pretty well all raised when I came on board in 2008.”
Organizers turned the plaza over to the City of Dubuque in 2017.
“Louie was a very proud veteran, and he loved giving back to the people,” said Jim Wagner, a Vietnam War combat veteran and the co-founder of Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.
Wagner worked with Kartman on the organizing committee for the memorial plaza.
“He felt people needed to understand more about what a veteran really is,” Wagner said. “That’s why he started the memorial to begin with. Louie was hard-headed — if he started something, he would finish it. And you couldn’t help but like him.”
Kartman is survived by his wife, Ramona, four children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Kartman’s children described their dad as a storyteller.
“He loved to share his life with people,” said Kartman’s daughter Lori Burrows, of Dubuque. “He loved to joke around, he loved his kids and his wife, and he was very supportive of the veterans.”
Burrows said her dad loved fishing and traveling – including spur-of-the-moment journeys.
“One time, he and Mom jumped into a car and drove to Maine,” Burrows said. “Mom and Dad ended up on a lobster boat.”
An independent trucker after his military service, Kartman’s travels took him across the Midwest.
“Any town that had a veterans memorial, he would say, ‘Why can’t Dubuque have one?” Burrows said. “Then, he set about getting it done.”
Kohlmann said Kartman was also a helpful neighbor for her family.
“He was always there with a story to tell, and he was always coming up with some kind of solution, whether for veterans or just in life,” she said. “For me, he was a mentor, and he was a friend. He was a very special guy.
“I wish everybody could have a friend like Louie Kartman. To have known the guy was truly an honor, and to be involved in his project was a pleasure.”