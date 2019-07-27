The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Alaina M.A. Klossner-Miller, 18, of 822 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Eighth Street in Dubuque on a charge of public intoxication. Court documents state that, a short time later, she was arrested on a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution when she was found hiding marijuana on her person as she entered the Dubuque County Jail.
- Dustin L. Kohnen, 23, of 2614 Central Ave., was arrested at about 1:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bluff and West 16th streets in Dubuque on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.
- Christopher D. Williams, 21, of 1571 Bluff St., Apt. 3, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging sex offender registration violation.