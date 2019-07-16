Police said a Dubuque woman was hurt in a crash in which one vehicle rolled over Sunday afternoon.
Lynette M. Budde, 51, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of an injury to her left arm, according to Dubuque police, though an associate of Budde stated that her injuries were more extensive than noted in the police report.
Police said a vehicle driven by Jennifer L. Crowley, 44, of Downers Grove, Ill., was traveling south on Alta Vista Street at about 3 p.m. Sunday when it tried to pass through the intersection with Loras Boulevard and struck Budde’s vehicle, which was traveling east on Loras. The collision caused Budde’s vehicle to overturn.
Budde was entrapped briefly and had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to police.
Crowley was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.