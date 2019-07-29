GALENA, Ill. – Authorities said a man was injured in a crash Sunday morning near Galena.
Edwin L. Laskey III, 23, of Plainfield, was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Laskey was westbound on Stagecoach Trail one mile west of Heller Lane at 8:05 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle while rounding a curve. The vehicle spun and entered a ditch, coming to rest in a cornfield.
Laskey was cited with driving too fast for conditions and failure to wear a seat belt.