DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County officials are considering options for improving a local hospital and skilled nursing facility after recent assessments of the county-owned facilities, both located in Darlington, identified deficiencies in building layout and mechanical and electrical systems.
A committee will spend the next year assessing options, which might include renovations to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and Lafayette Manor or construction of new facilities.
“We have not decided … the next steps of how we’ll go forward,” said Molly Wiegel, the hospital’s chief operating officer.
The studies, conducted by engineering firms Ericksen Roed & Associates, based in Saint Paul, Minn., and Dunham Associates, based in Minneapolis, concluded that several systems are at the end of their expected service lives and are in need of replacement.
About $4 million in repairs were suggested for Memorial Hospital, first constructed in 1952. Additionally, Ericksen Roed & Associates concluded that remodeling the existing hospital would not be cost-effective compared to constructing a new facility.
Other challenges at the hospital stem from the transition of health care delivery from primarily an inpatient service to an outpatient, along with a shortage of operating room space, Wiegel said.
“Our operating room is getting significantly busier as we bring on more surgeons,” she said. “We struggle with getting the schedule to work with the number of procedures that are being requested to do in there.”
Estimates indicate that a second operating room operating at just half capacity could generate an additional $5 million in revenue for Memorial Hospital.
Assessments of Lafayette Manor, constructed in 1962, concluded that several mechanical and electrical systems are functioning beyond their normal expected lives and are at risk. Manor Administrator Peggy Rolli could not be reached for comment.
Repair and replacement costs for both facilities are estimated at $5.5 million.
For any project, Wiegel said grant funding would be available, but still would require significant county investment.
Whether the existing buildings are expanded or new facilities are constructed on site or at a new site has not been determined. Some efficiencies could be gained by sharing services like maintenance, laundry facilities and a pharmacy at a combined site, she said.
Cost estimates for any of those options have not been established.
Lafayette County also has commissioned a firm to assess the Lafayette County Jail to assess the feasibility of renovating the aging facility. The findings, which will be released in coming weeks, will inform the direction county officials pursue in financing each of the projects.
“I don’t think the taxpayers could stand the tax bill if we did all new (buildings),” said County Board Chairman Jack Sauer.
A joint hospital and manor committee will meet Aug. 19 to discuss the implementation of a five-year plan.
The first year will focus on identifying locations and determining financing options. During the second, officials intend to secure financing and solicit architectural services. During the third, the county would bid for construction services. Construction would occur during the fourth and fifth years.
“It just comes to a point that, sooner or later you have to bite the bullet and do something,” said County Supervisor Bob Boyle, who serves on the committee.