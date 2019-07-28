A Dubuque woman accused of stealing up to $140,000 from her elderly mother pleaded guilty last week.
Susan M. Shea, 55, of 1033 Melrose Terrace, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of felony abuse of a dependent adult.
According to court documents, authorities in January 2018 began investigating reports of elder abuse involving her mother, Marguerite E. Shea, then 87, of 1033 Melrose Terrace. Susan Shea was her caretaker.
“It is estimated that Marguerite is missing around $140,000, possibly more, from December of 2016 through January of 2018,” documents said.
Police reviewed Susan Shea’s financial records and saw she is in “severe financial debt,” according to documents. A relative told police that Susan said she was in debt and was using her mother’s money for “day-to-day expenses.”
Shea’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 16.
Court documents state that prosecutors recommend that she be given a five-year suspended sentence with two to five years of probation. The defense will ask for a deferred judgment, meaning the conviction could be expunged if probation is successfully completed.
John C. Kraus, 54, also faces charges of second-degree theft and interference with official acts in relation to the investigation. He has pleaded not guilty, and his next court hearing is set for Aug. 5.