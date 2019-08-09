DES MOINES -- For at least the fifth consecutive year, the state's biggest pig calls northeast Iowa home.
On Thursday afternoon, an entry from Bryan and Tricia Britt, of Monticello, took home the top honors at the Big Boar Competition at the Iowa State Fair. Captain, a 3 1/2-year-old crossbred, tipped the scales at 1,254 pounds. surpassed his closest competitor by more than 65 pounds.
Gov. Kim Reynolds was on hand for the's competition, posing for photos with the Britts and Captain.
Captain, along with the state fair's Big Ram and Super Bull, will be on display through the end of this year's fair in the swine, sheep and cattle barns, respectively, according to a press release.
The pig continues a northeast Iowa tradition.
The West Delaware FFA chapter owned last year's winner, ironically named Itty Bitty. It weighed in at 1,163 pounds.
Big boars from Ryan earned the honors in 2015 and 2017, while a big pig from Farmersburg took the top spot in 2016.