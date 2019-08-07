Authorities this week released details about a motorcyclist injured in a crash July 31 near Dubuque.
Donald J. Riedl, 64, of Sherrill, Iowa, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Tuesday.
Authorities said Riedl was stopped at a red light on U.S. 52 North at its intersection with South John Deere Road at about 3:50 p.m. July 31 when a vehicle behind him driven by Angel K. Welu, 22, of Dubuque, pulled forward because of a brake failure, pinning Reidl.
Welu was not given a citation due to the mechanical failure, according to the sheriff’s department report.