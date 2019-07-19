According to Thom Chesney, the first week on the job leading a university is a bit like “an immersive foreign language experience.”
He is in the midst of orienting himself to the people, practices and procedures of Clarke University in Dubuque.
“It’s been a lot of introductions,” he said Thursday. “A lot of moments of listening and engaging.”
The former president of Brookhaven College in the Dallas County (Texas) Community College District assumed his duties in Dubuque on Monday.
Sister Joanne Burrows, Clarke’s former president, retired at the end of the school year after serving since July 2006. Chesney is the school’s 16th president and the first man to hold the position since 1977.
Chesney is confident that his experience will smooth the transition from leading a large community college to a private, liberal arts institution.
He previously served as an administrator and professor at the University of Texas at Dallas — a large research institution — and at the small liberal arts college of Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth.
“Some people have said, ‘You bloom wherever you land,’” Chesney said. “That’s kind of what I’ve done wherever I’ve gone. You carry forward the learning and the experience and you just see, ‘How does that transfer?’”
CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNITIES
Facing the new president are the challenges with which many institutions of higher education are grappling, including shrinking student enrollment.
Clarke’s student body decreased 18% from the fall of 2013 to the fall of 2018.
Chesney said he intends to bolster efforts to attract both traditional and nontraditional students and to encourage them to remain in Dubuque following graduation.
“We’re sitting in an area with very low unemployment, but there is economic development,” he said. “Being that provider of the workforce … liberal arts institutions … are able to do that.”
Liberal arts colleges often face the “ongoing questioning of (their) value,” Chesney said.
He hopes to ensure that Clarke’s degree offerings are cognizant of local workforce needs, including the health professions and education, while also retaining a traditional liberal arts component.
“I’m a liberal arts graduate myself,” Chesney said, pointing to his bachelor’s degree in Spanish. “It was a powerful tool to enter many different kinds of jobs because I’m bilingual. … Employers are looking for students (and) graduates who can think, compute and lead teams.”
Broadcasting the benefits of a Clarke education also will inform recruitment efforts, both locally and in cities of similar size to Dubuque across the country, he said.
KICKING OFF A NEW YEAR
Bailey Theisen, president of Clarke Student Association, said she looks forward to collaborating with Chesney and including him in discussions related to the student body.
Of note to students is Clarke’s new football team, she said.
“I also think it would be a great opportunity for the student body to focus more on the elections this year,” Theisen said. “College students are super interested in the election process. I feel like Dr. Chesney would get students exercising their right to vote.”
Mary Rose Corrigan, chairwoman of the Clarke University Board of Trustees, wrote in an emailed statement that, after an extensive search process to select a president, the board is excited to begin working with Chesney.
“We look forward to a year of strengthening relationships, exploring new opportunities in higher education and building upon our strategic planning efforts,” she said. “Dr. Chesney brings an energetic perspective that will carry forward the mission and values of Clarke University.”
PERSONAL CONNECTIONS
Chesney said his move to Dubuque represents a return to his Upper Midwestern roots — he was raised in Owatonna, Minn.
Moreover, he said Dubuque is not so different than his previous residence in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, where he lived while employed at Brookhaven College.
Chesney was raised Catholic, but he and his wife, Noelle, later affiliated with a Presbyterian church in McKinney.
“We’ll be coming to Dubuque, going on our faith journey here,” he said. “We expect to certainly be engaged, but we haven’t decided where yet.”
Thom and Noelle have two children, Drew, 19, and Ellen, 15.
Drew recently graduated from high school in Texas, while Ellen will begin her sophomore year at Dubuque Senior High School in the fall.
Chesney said his family had positive experiences with the public school system in Texas and Ellen expressed an interest in the Dubuque Community School District.
“The night we told our kids we … were ultimately moving here, within an hour of sharing that with our daughter, she was on Dubuque (Community) Schools’ webpage trying to put together a schedule,” Chesney said.
What most interested Chesney in Dubuque is the feeling of community.
“The connections between people and families that lead to partnerships collaboration and inclusion,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”