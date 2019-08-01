A Dubuque woman faces charges in Iowa and Illinois for allegedly stealing multiple vehicles, a spree that included stealing a car in East Dubuque, Ill., so she could drive across the river to use meth.
Katie L. Thompson, 26, 1266 Jackson St., No. 10, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Fifth and Iowa streets on Iowa charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Court documents state that Thompson was stopped at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in Dubuque after law enforcement received a report that she was driving a car reported stolen by Summer L. Thompson, 23, of East Dubuque, Ill.
Thompson admitted to stealing the car to travel to Dubuque to use methamphetamine, according to documents.
She also faces charges in Jo Daviess County, Ill., of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted theft and a charge of theft.
The Illinois charges are connected to a string of incidents in East Dubuque on June 12. Thompson is accused of breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing a pickup truck.