DARLINGTON, Wis. — The City of Darlington has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help expand the city’s business/ industrial park.
The money will be used to build road, water and wastewater infrastructure in an adjacent 47-acre lot the city recently purchased as an addition to the existing park, located off Lafayette County K and Wisconsin 23.
“If you’ve got the water and the sewers and the streets, then hopefully they’ll come,” Darlington Mayor David Breunig said.
The city’s purchase of that land counts toward the grant’s requirement that the community provide a $1 million local match. The city applied for the grant through the Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and Lafayette Development Corporation.
Officials believe the expansion could create 250 new jobs and eventually bring in $13 million in private investment, based on a thorough assessment of existing growth needs and opportunities.
“It opens up for more jobs in the area,” Breunig said. “That’s what we never have enough of.”
The 2017 American Community Survey estimates Darlington’s unemployment rate at 1.4%.
Troy Maggied, Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission’s executive director, said that though Darlington has a stable workforce, the grant could help develop opportunities for career growth and mobility.
“Our small communities in particular just want to create a job market,” he said. “They want to have options.”
He said the city was selected for its “competitive project,” as well as economic criteria. The area’s existing wages and occupations could have made it attractive to the EDA, he said.
For now, city officials are unsure when the expansion will be complete, but Breunig said they already have received interest from potential tenants. They are not sure how many lots the space will accommodate.
“It goes a long ways in getting this project done, just getting a start,” Breunig said of the grant.
City officials purchased the land in the spring, before they had secured the grant. Had they not won the funds, they likely would have waited until the next cycle and applied again, Breunig said.
He said officials were hopeful they would receive the grant, however, as the original business park was built with money from the same EDA program. That money was acquired in 2005.
“Now all of a sudden that whole business park is full except for one lot,” Breunig said.
He said he expected some existing businesses in the park to expand into the new space. He said a small area has been set aside for potential residential use.
Maggied applauded the local government for taking the initiative.
“I just hope it’s an example for the region,” he said. “There’s resources for them if a community wants to show leadership and invest in itself.”