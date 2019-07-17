The Pet-Friendly Dubuque Committee has determined that the city has plenty of work to do if the goal is to be a friendly place for four-legged residents.
Committee members unveiled an assessment of Dubuque’s pet-friendliness during a city Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Tuesday. Committee members — law enforcement, public health and leisure services personnel, as well as a veterinarian and pet advocacy groups — have been working on the assessment since 2018.
The Dubuque City Council named being a pet-friendly community a high priority for future projects and policies in 2018. That interest is based in part on the fact that pet-friendliness is a big consideration of young professionals and even tourists visiting an area.
Which means it has a big impact economically, as confirmed in the assessment. Public health benefits of owners having to get outside multiple times a day to walk dogs, for instance, also were considered.
To get their arms around the multi-faceted issue of pet-friendliness, the committee started with the Better Cities for Better Pets program, which Mayor Roy Buol brought with him from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
The process balanced two input streams — a community survey and a by-the-numbers look at the pet landscape in Dubuque. That last piece, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen, who co-chaired the committee, was crucial.
“This isn’t just someone saying, ‘I know Dubuque isn’t pet-friendly,’” he said. “It isn’t an emotional response. Here are the numbers that say, ‘We don’t have parks that are necessary. We don’t have people educated on certain things when it comes to pets.’ It’s not just a park or a pet park. It’s the whole city.”
The assessment reports that out of Dubuque’s estimated 23,934 households, 8,735 own dogs. And 7,883 own cats.
More than 10,000 pets are licensed in the city, which doesn’t count all of those estimated to live here, but is a higher level compared to many cities, according to the assessment.
In the assessment, Dubuque’s pet-friendliness was divided into quadrants — shelters, homes, parks and businesses.
In each, the by-the-numbers data sets were complemented by the results of a community survey distributed at various sites, as well as through local media outlets and online. Six-hundred fifteen people completed that survey from in and around Dubuque.
In both, the profile of shelters were shown to be positive and sufficient for friendliness. The shelters were the only quadrant to be viewed positively, however.
Under the homes quadrant, both rental and owned housing properties that allow and support pets were found to be lacking.
The assessment found that 68% of rental units in Dubuque allow no pets. Dogs, cats and small animals were allowed in 26% of the units. Twelve percent of units allow just cats.
Committee members interviewed 19 landlords in the assessment. Of those, 13 do allow pets of some kind. Eleven charged higher rent or a deposit for pets. Seven enforced breed restrictions. Four enforced size restrictions.
Those who didn’t allow pets said damage to units or yards, other renter objections, irresponsible owners, noise and smells and other issues kept them from doing so.
Community members surveyed overwhelmingly felt the landscape of housing for pets in Dubuque was negative. Eighty percent disagreed that most rental housing allowed common household pets.
The assessment also found that, in owned properties, developers need to consider aspects such as allowing fences, sidewalk installation, access to green space and waterproof flooring materials.
The assessment mapped the various parks and trails of Dubuque, noting which allowed pets and which do not. Most city parks are pet-free, while many trails and two dog parks — one owned by the city, one by the Dubuque Regional Humane Society — allow leashed dogs.
Committee members compared Dubuque to the top 15 population centers across Iowa. Of those, only Dubuque did not allow leashed dogs in most parks.
Again, the community survey showed an overwhelmingly negative view of pet friendliness in the park systems of Dubuque.
The assessment acknowledged the many times the City Council has considered various actions to increase green space availability in parks and trails, including looks at FDR Park and the southeast corner of the intersection of Locust and Dodge streets.
The assessment found only a few businesses in Dubuque that allow leashed pets other than service animals — local farm and feed stores, big box retailers and River Lights Bookstore.
That quadrant of the assessment found that Dubuque’s economy can benefit from taking advantage of the “vast economic trend” of growth in pet ownership nationwide, even during times of recession.
The Parks and Recreation Commission recommended council members receive and file the assessment ahead of their annual goal-setting session.
The Pet-Friendly Dubuque Committee will meet again Aug. 21, after goal setting, and begin working on ideas to improve pet-friendliness based on the council’s goals.