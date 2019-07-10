GALENA, Ill. — Authorities say a Galena woman was injured Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County.
Rebecca A. North, 42, of Galena, Ill., was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that North was traveling on Guilford Road just east of Stagecoach Trail in rural Galena at 8:35 a.m. when her vehicle left the roadway, drove “a considerable distance” through a field and struck several trees.
Authorities are investigating the crash.