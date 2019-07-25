A local safety net for Dubuquers hard hit by the Great Depression withstood a natural threat 85 years ago.
“Subsistence gardens,” where Dubuque’s unemployed families could grow produce for their personal nutrition needs, began to harvest produce in July 1934, after the garden plots were safely ushered through a period of drought conditions.
The garden plots had been created on Dubuque’s City Island — now Chaplain Schmitt Island — and Kelly’s Bluff above downtown and had been the idea of Ella B. Lyons, the wife of Dubuque business school owner Edwin B. Lyons. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the gardens in its July 29, 1934, edition.
2,000 FAMILIES NOW CARING FOR SUBSISTENCE GARDENS
Close to 2,000 Dubuque families who have been forced by unemployment to depend wholly, or in part, upon public agencies for food, clothing and shelter are experiencing the pleasure during summer of providing some of life’s necessities through their own efforts.
These are the families that are caring for subsistence gardens under the supervision of the Emergency Relief Administration.
Thousands of bushels of garden produce of every kind are now maturing in these gardens in practically every section of the city and on the rich soil of City Island.
Garden produce raised by the men, women and children of these families will not only provide fresh vegetables for their tables, but also will give them great quantities of vegetables that can be canned for winter use.
In great numbers of cases, entire families have united in planting and caring for the gardens.
Now that the gardens are yielding their rich harvest, men, women and children may be found walking home after hours of work in the gardens carrying baskets and sacks of vegetables of all kinds.
Bringing these gardens to maturity this year has meant long hours of work, day in and day out, for entire families, work occasioned by the drought which threatened destruction of the gardens. By their own ingenuity and assistance from the city fire department in some sections, the unemployed waged a successful battle against the drought, saving most of their produce.
The breaking of the drought found the gardens of the unemployed ready for refreshing rains, and the hot weather that followed has quickly brought their vegetables to maturity.
Wells were dug and firefighting apparatus was used to fill tanks, cans, buckets and almost every other object that would hold water in the fight against drought.
Now that the gardens are practically safe from the elements, a great harvest is expected. It was estimated that last year’s yield from the gardens of the unemployed was 23,065 bushels of produce. There were but 1,230 gardens last year as compared to nearly 2,000 this year, and the yield is expected to be relatively larger.
The planting of gardens was made possible for the unemployed of Dubuque for the first time in 1932 through activities of the garden department of the Dubuque Women’s Club. Mrs. E.B. Lyons was in charge of the activity.