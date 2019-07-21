The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Lamont J. Lewis, 36, of 1885 Jackson St., No. 1, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Windsor and Rhomberg avenues on a charge of domestic assault. Police said he assaulted Melvina N. Harris, 38, of 927 Garfield Ave.
- Matthew L.R. Ahern, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Keymeer Drive on a warrant charging escape from custody and a probation violation. Court documents state that Ahern failed to return to a state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Feb. 12.
- Ericka A. Kuhle, 32, of 803 W. 11th St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $701 worth of items, including electronics, from her home between 7:40 a.m. and noon Thursday.
- Taryn A. Kafer, 25, of 253 W. 17th St., reported a burglary to her residence between 8:05 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Wednesday resulting in the theft of items worth $3,250, including a laptop computer.