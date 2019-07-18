An East Dubuque, Ill., woman recently received a deferred judgment with two to five years of probation for stealing her mother’s retirement payments.
Lori A. Mejia, 55, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to dependent adult abuse-exploitation of more than $100. Should she successfully complete probation, the charge would not go on her record.
Documents state Mejia also must pay $11,278.91 in restitution.
Authorities said Mejia improperly spent retirement payments meant for her mother, Germaine G. Goedken, 92, between April 26 and Oct. 5, 2018.
According to court documents, Mejia moved Goedken into Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave., on April 26, 2018. Four months later, Goedken had an outstanding debt of $27,500 with the facility, with only one payment of $1,500 made by Mejia.
Police determined Goedken should have received monthly retirement payments of $1,469.40. As of August 2018, documents stated her bank account showed a balance of negative $805.59.
Mejia told police that she used her mother’s retirement payments to cover her “living and entertainment expenses” while the two lived together at Goedken’s home, documents said. Mejia said she continued to keep those payments after her mother went to Stonehill.