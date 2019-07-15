ELIZABETH, Ill. — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Jo Daviess County.
Amanda R. Recker, 35, of Oswego, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 20 about a half-mile west of South Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road in rural Elizabeth. Amanda Render was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Chad W. Render, 36, of Oswego.
A press release states that Chad Render’s motorcycle was westbound on U.S. 20 when it moved into the eastbound lane of the highway to pass two vehicles. However, the vehicle in front of it, driven by James. J. Jones, 79, of Lanark, also moved into the eastbound lane in order to pass the vehicle in front of it. That vehicle did not collide with the motorcycle, but it prompted Chad Render to brake “aggressively” and lose control of the motorcycle, which crashed.