A benefit ride for a local man who suffered a stroke will be held Saturday in Dubuque County.
The Doug Daniels Benefit Ride will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and begins and ends at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road, according to a social media post.
The post states that Daniels suffered a stroke on May 30 and was hospitalized until recently.
The cost is $15 per person and includes a meal ticket and access to a live auction and live music. Proceeds will benefit Daniels and his family
Ride stops include The Barn in Sherrill, Brickhaus in Farley and Bofly's Painted Horse in Bernard
The band Hot Mess performs beginning at 5:30 p.m.