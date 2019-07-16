Fourteen years after it was first envisioned, a 16,000-square-foot skate park has opened to the public at Dubuque’s Flora Park.
“I’ve been coming to this park since I was 3 or 4 years old,” said Randy Guerdet, 21, a Loras College student. “It’s been such as blessing to have (the skate park) here — just given the fact that we have water fountains. We have a bathroom. We have lights. We have public transportation.”
The facility, located near the intersection of St. Anne Drive and Flora Park Road, opened at noon Monday.
Within an hour, more than 25 bikers, skateboarders and scooter riders were grinding down rails, doing figure eights along the sides of deep bowls and launching themselves off a half-pipe.
The attraction can be used during regular park hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The skate park cost about $850,000, financed by grants and donations as well as a $600,000 city contribution.
“I really see it being a draw for tourism as well as an entity for the youth because it gets kids off the couch,” said Jennifer Tigges, a board member of Kids in Dubuque Skate, a local organization that raised funds for the effort.
Pillar Design Studios, of Chandler, Ariz., which specializes in designing skate parks, oversaw the engineering and construction management.
Users on Monday said they could immediately feel the difference, beginning with the smooth concrete and seamless transitions among features.
“It’s intense,” said 13-year-old Tanner Hirsch while taking a break from riding his scooter. “It has more obstacles, better transitions and more stuff to do.”
The skate park originally was due for completion in the fall of 2018, but poor weather delayed its construction.
“We’re just excited to get it open,” said Stephen Fehsal, Dubuque parks division manager. “We appreciate everybody’s patience.”
Even though the park was closed to the public as construction wrapped up, Paul Beversdorf, 21, admitted he took a sneak peek late at night in June. He has eagerly awaited the skate park’s opening since construction began one year ago.
“I wanted to test (it) to see how I like it,” Beversdorf said. “I’m definitely coming back here.”
Fehsal said the city has no plans to alter the existing McAleece Skate Park on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Another skating area at Comiskey Park also will remain unchanged. However, the public later will have a chance to provide input regarding its future as part of a proposed redesign of Comiskey.
Guerdet said the community that has formed at Dubuque’s skate parks is tight-knit compared to other cities.
“It goes beyond just a skate park,” he said. “There is so much friendship. You learn how to respect people and work in an environment where there is give and take. You share.”