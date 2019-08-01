A Dubuque woman recently was arrested after police said she served as the getaway driver following a shooting in May.
Sheonta E. Fountain, 33, was arrested at a state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Court documents state that, on May 13, Fountain drove Jamar D.M. Little, now 18, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, and a now-17-year-old boy to the 1800 block of White Street. The two teens exited the vehicle and headed down an alley before they started to run toward a 15-year-old, who was standing behind 1815 Jackson St.
While running, Little allegedly shot at the 15-year-old, who was not hit and fled into the house. Three shell casings were recovered later in the area.
Little and the 17-year-old ran back to Fountain’s vehicle, and she drove away “at a high rate of speed,” according to the documents.
Her vehicle was relocated a short time later, and she was questioned by police. Documents state that Fountain initially denied driving the vehicle, being in the area of the shooting or being with the two teens earlier in the day.
She later admitted to picking up the two teens but “denied knowing what had happened in the alleyway,” documents state. She also denied taking the two teens to the area prior to the shooting.
A court hearing in her case is set for Aug. 7.
In relation to the shooting, Little has been charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Court documents state that a felony arrest warrant has been issued for the 17-year-old, whose name has not been released.