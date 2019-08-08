Eligibility guidelines have been set for students receiving free or reduced-price meals.
A four-member household would qualify for free meals with an annual income of $33,475 and reduced meals with an annual income of $47,638 under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program and the Afterschool Care Snack Program, according to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Education.
Households may complete one application listing all children and return it to the child’s school, according to the release. When completing an application, only the last four digits of the social security number of the household’s primary wage earner or another adult household member is needed.
Children receiving benefits under the Family Investment Program (FIP) and children in a few specific Medicaid programs are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and most children in these households will be qualified for free meals automatically.