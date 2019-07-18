PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said two people were arrested Tuesday night after a speeding vehicle was found to be carrying more than 8 pounds of marijuana and “large quantities of marijuana wax and marijuana edible-type products.”

Milwaukee residents Eric Kuehn, 27, and Alexandria Kuehn, 28, were arrested, each on a charge of possession of THC with intent to deliver, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 151 near the intersection of Grant County O southwest of Platteville. A press release states that a sheriff’s department deputy pulled over a vehicle traveling at 94 mph north on the highway.

“During the contact, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the release states, which prompted the search of the vehicle.

