Prosecutors recommend that a Dubuque man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing two children serve 25 years in prison and be subject to special supervision for the rest of his life.
Daniel L. Marcov, 36, of 583 Jefferson St., recently entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of second-degree sexual abuse and a probation violation. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Under the plea deal, a charge of second-degree sexual abuse in a separate case will be dismissed.
Marcov is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 13 years old over a seven-year period at multiple locations in Dubuque County. That charge was filed by Dubuque police in February 2018, and he was arrested on that warrant in July 2018.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
In the other case, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department was notified in October of allegations that Marcov also sexually abused a boy younger than 18. The boy told authorities the abuse occurred regularly over eight years at multiple locations in Dubuque County, according to court documents.
A plea agreement states that defense attorneys and prosecutors jointly recommend a 25-year prison sentence for Marcov, with a requirement that he must serve at least 70% of it — or 17 years, six months — before he is eligible for parole. He also would have to register as a sex offender for life and be subject to a lifetime of special supervision.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall said this special supervision means Marcov could be subject to commitment back into custody if after his prison term he is deemed to be a danger to the public.
“Even if some part of his treatment raises a red flag,” Kirkendall said.
Kirkendall said that the lifetime supervision is separate from the sex offender registry.
The agreement also calls for a no-contact order with three juveniles. Prosecutors recommend that a 10-year prison sentence for probation revocation be served concurrently with the other prison sentence.