A Dubuque man accused of assaulting a jogger who rejected his unsolicited advances has accepted a plea deal.
Greg T. Langel, 23, of 703 W. Eighth St., this week entered an Alford plea to a charge of assault. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, though the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Police responded to South Grandview Avenue on July 30, 2018, after receiving a report of a jogger who had been assaulted. Aleyha R. Slatter, 22, said she was running near Randall Place when a man, later identified as Langel, ran up behind her.
Langel allegedly told Slatter she was beautiful and gave her a flower. Slatter refused to give him her phone number, at which point Langel grabbed her multiple times, according to court documents.
Langel told authorities the only time he touched Slatter was when he shook her hand.
Per the plea deal, prosecutors recommend a 30-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and a no-contact order with the victim. Langel is seeking a deferred judgment, probation and a no-contact order.
His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 2.